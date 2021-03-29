Xiaomi is set to introduce two new smartphones this coming week. The Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro are expected to be unveiled with other products including a new chip from the Chinese OEM. The processor is made by the company. Xiaomi has not really mentioned the reason for this self-developed chipset but it’s always a good direction for any company. There is still the problem of chip supply shortage so it will be good if Xiaomi can use its own.

If you may remember, Xiaomi already has the Surge S1 introduced in 2017. It doesn’t have any follow-up yet but the next-generation model may be available soon.

A source is saying the new product could be an ISM chip (Image Signal Processor). We’re assuming this has something to do with the Liquid Lens technology of the upcoming Mi Mix phone.

If this is an ISP chip, then it will be definitely used for image processing. The phone camera system may be enhanced further with this chip.

Xiaomi will announce the new products, tomorrow, March 29. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be the main focus. We can also look forward to the new Xiaomi Mi Mix running the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This octa-core chipset is already based on 5nm manufacturing and comes with Cortex-X1 core.

As for the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro, the phones may arrive with a new battery technology. Xiaomi has the Super Fast-Charging Silicon-Oxygen Anode Battery and we’ll know more about it at the official launch.

As mentioned, the battery technology will be first applied on the new phones. It comes with nano-scale silicon materials added through the negative electrode. This brings the graphite’s theoretical gram capacity about ten times.