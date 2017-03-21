Xiaomi has a lot in store for us. After putting the Redmi 4A with 4G VoLTE support on sale, Redmi 4X, Mi 5C, that selfie stick, and the Pinecone processor, Xiaomi has just rolled out a new Mi TV product. The Mi TV 4A is a new smart TV that comes with AI speech recognition. The Mi TV 4A starts with an affordable price of only ￥2099 which is roughly $304 in the US.

This new TV takes advantage of an original Samsung/LG/AUO/CSOT panel and comes equipped with a high-performance Quad-core 64-bit processor, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM/32GB ROM, WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. The product already supports HDR 10 and HLG, Dolby and DTS Audio, and features a deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) system. The AI variants will even arrive with a special Mi Bluetooth Remote Control but is sold separately for only ￥99($14).

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A will be ready in four sizes: 43″, 49″, 55″, and 65″. Both the 43- and 49-inch models have 1080p displays but only the latter has a 32GB AI variant. The Mi TV 4A 43″ costs ￥2099($304) while the 49″ (1080P) costs ￥2599($377) or￥2899($420) for the AI variant. The bigger and 4K models, the 55-inch and 65-inch Mi TV 4As are priced ￥3199($467)/￥3599($522) and ￥5699($837)/￥6199($899), respectively.

The Mi TV 4A is targeted for the whole family. Young kids and the elderly can enjoy it because it is easy to navigate and is fun to use. The AI system is important because it learns and understands your preferences and follows personalized recommendations.

SOURCE: MIUI