It was only last week when we heard about an idea that Xiaomi would be making its own chipsets in the future. Now we’ve got more confirmation that a processor called “Pinecone” will be announced on February 28. We’re assuming at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona where new mobile devices are set to be unveiled but then again there’s also that rumor Xiaomi won’t be participating this year. This new Xiaomi chipset makes the Chinese OEM a new manufacturer of its own processors, joining the ranks of Huawei, Apple, and Samsung.

The idea of SoC (system-on-a-chip) makes more sense these days because they integrate a number of components into just one silicone chip. It’s much more convenient, efficient, and more affordable.

Actually, this development was heard as early as 2015 when Xiaomi and Leadcore teamed up together to design a prcessor. The end product is almost ready and we’re excited to see how the Xiaomi Pinecone will take on Samsung Exynos or the Huawei Kirin. We also want to know if and when this Pinecone can ever be compared with any Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

After Huawei, Xiaomi is the second Chinese smartphone company to venture into this business. Let’s see how Xiaomi is going to do it especially now there’s no more Hugo Barra to guide them.

