Just when you think we’d gotten over the selfie stick phase, along comes a new product from Xiaomi that brings you more than just an easier way to take selfies or groufies and also serves a tripod if needed, and includes a Bluetooth remote control. The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod is now available in China and may very well be useful not just for selfie takers but even for just mobile photographers in general. Hopefully this will be something that will eventually appear in other territories as well.

This is actually a 2-in-1 device that can serve as either a selfie stick or a mobile device tripod, depending on what picture you’re taking at the moment. And if you feel like taking selfies from afar, the device has a detachable Bluetooth remote so you can control your smartphone even from a distance. The mount can turn 360 degrees so you can also use it for panorama or similar shots. It is adjustable and can hold phones as large as 89mm and as small as 56mm.

The tripod selfie stick is made up of aluminum alloy and can be folded into a compact stick so you can take it anywhere. It is just 155 grams so you can stick it into your pocket or bag. It also has an anti-skid design so it won’t easily slip but if it’s a bit windy, you may not be able to steady it since it’s pretty lightweight. It’s really meant more for indoor usage so if you’re planning to go on a hike, maybe it won’t be the best tripod (although it can be a good selfie stick).

The Bluetooth remote can work with any smartphone running Android 4.3 or later. The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod is available in white or black variants and is now available in China for 89 CYN (around $13) through mi.com.

SOURCE: Xiaomi