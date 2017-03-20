The Xiaomi Redmi 4 series is getting another variant. We’ve mentioned before that it would arrive in three variants but we haven’t seen or heard anything new except for that Redmi 4X. The latest model is this Xiaomi Redmi 4A that is another addition to the budget-friendly Redmi 4 line. This is one will soon be available in India for only Rs. 5,999 which is around $92.

For less than a hundred dollars, you can get this phone that already boasts of 4G VoLTE network support. In India specifically, you can use it with Reliance Jio. It will soon be ready on Mi.com and Amazon India starting March 23, Thursday, complete with the following specs and features: 5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 3120mAh battery, 16GB storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 128GB, and an IR remote.

When it comes to imaging, this Xiaomi Redmi 4A comes with a 13MP primary camera with 5-element lens, f/2.2 aperture, HDR, and real-time filters. The 5MP front-camera is perfect for the selfie addicts more because of the Beautify feature.

You can choose from among these colors: Dark Gray, Gold, and Rose Gold. Phone is made of polycarbonate body and is very thin at only 8.5mm. The Rose Gold version will be available only on Mi.com beginning April 6.

SOURCE: miui.com