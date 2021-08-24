For a time, some people got confused with Xiaomi and Mi branding. Now, most people know that when you see Mi products, they are from Xiaomi. The brand is now the top Chinese OEM and may soon be number in the world if the trend continues. In June 2021, it was named the Top Global Smartphone Brand by Counterpoint, beating Samsung and Apple. In the next few months, it may change since Samsung has just released the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. But then again the new phones are expensive.

Xiaomi also just revealed the Redmi 10 which is a follow up to the best-selling Redmi 9 series. In the coming months, we may witness some changes as Xiaomi is said to be dropping the “Mi” name. If you may remember, Xiaomi didn’t include the “Mi” name on the Xiaomi MIX 4.

The next phones from Xiaomi may no longer use the Mi name. So from Mi 1, Xiaomi is making the change to not include the Mi name. The Redmi sub-brand may still be known as Xiaomi’s global branding strategy.

It’s all about branding and strategy. With Xiaomi reaching its goals to dominate the world outside China, it needs to make some adjustments. It’s taking advantage of what Huawei has left. With the new premium phones from Xiaomi and that includes the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, the Chinese OEM can prove several things.

Below is the statement from Xiaomi:



Starting in 2021 Q3, Xiaomi’s product series “Mi” will be renamed to “Xiaomi”. This change will unify our global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand and its products. This change may take some time to take effect in all regions.

With the introduction of the new brand identity, two distinct product series will sit beneath the parent brand. Xiaomi products represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience. Redmi products bring big innovation at a more accessible price point and are aimed at younger audience. This differentiation is also reflected in our updated logos, with both the Xiaomi and Redmi logotypes under the parent brand logo.

The product series naming convention — Xiaomi and Redmi — will also be applied to our ecosystem and IoT products over time.

Xiaomi will simply use Xiaomi and Redmi. They will also be used on other smart products from the Chinese OEM.