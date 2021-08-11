Xiaomi has officially released the MIX 4. It is the latest model from the MIX series. It boasts a full screen display with the newest Camera Under Panel technology from the Chinese OEM. The phone boasts a lightweight fine ceramic unibody for a more robust construction and an elegant look and feel. The device runs on Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor and the battery supports 120W wired fast charging, as well as, 50W wireless fast charging. The phone has launched earlier in India but we can expect this to be available in other key markets soon.

Xiaomi calls the under display camera CUP–short for Camera Under Panel. The company has described it as a “possibly perfect display”. The new design is a result of dozens of patents and three major generations over the course of five years. Xiaomi invested $77 million on this technology.

CUP technology delivers 400 ppi seamless viewing in the camera zone. It matches color details, brightness, and pixel density of the main screen. The camera is almost invisible. What the CUP technology does is minimize light diffraction with a special circuit design and a new transparent curved wiring Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) material. Imaging algorithms also work here.

The phone comes equipped with a 6.67-inch CUP Full Screen Display, 3D curved AMOLED, 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution, 400 ppi (camera zone), 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling, 10-bit TrueColor, and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. There is a 360° ambient light sensor. The screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

When it comes to imaging, there is the 20MP CUP camera. The rear system includes a 108MP main camera + 13MP ultra-wide angle camera + 8MP periscope camera with 5X optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, and OIS. The 4,500mAh battery offers 50W wireless charging and 120W wired charging. It will only take 21mins to reach 100% battery (wired) and 45 minutes (wireless). For audio, there is a 1216P linear bottom speaker, a custom 1014 linear top speaker, and SOUND BY Harman Kardon. Xiaomi boasts a Hi-Res Audio Certification and Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certification.

Color options include Ceramic Gray, Ceramic White, and Ceramic Black. You may choose from these storage variants: 8GB RAM +128GB built-in storage, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB. Pricing starts at RMB 4,999 ($771). The other phones cost RMB 5299 ($817), RMB 5799 ($895), and RMB 6,299 (972), respectively.