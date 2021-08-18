A smartphone in the sub $200 category is not expected to launch with stellar features, but Xiaomi has this knack for pulling of the unexpected. Extending on the specifications of its predecessor, the Chinese manufacturer has unveiled the Redmi 10 which packs big specs for its price. The device rolls out with a 50MP high-performance camera, a 90Hz AdaptiveSync display and a chipset that should make some heads turn in its favor.

The idea behind the launch of the Redmi 10 is, as Xiaomi notes, to make “exceptional performance available to more people.” Arriving in a sleek body design with colors to match every user’s style and demand.

The Redmi 10 will arrive with a 6.5” FHD+ display touting 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. AdaptiveSync technology here allows the device to automatically adjust the screen refresh rate between 45 to 90Hz depending on the content. This allows the phone to better manage the battery, helping a little more with battery life.

For the optics, the Redmi 10 is spearheaded by a 50MP hi-res camera, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro and another 2MP depth sensor. According to the company, the cameras are capable of producing decent shots in almost all light conditions.

Xiaomi has packed the Redmi 10 with a MediaTek Helio G88 processor under the hood. This is paired to a choice of either 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage or 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB configurations. If the chipset and the interesting camera lineup haven’t got you gripped, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.

Unlike the brands killing changers from the box, this one comes with 22.5W charger in the box and runs MIUI 12.5 out of the gates. The Redmi 10 features dual speakers and comes in three vivid colors i.e. matte carbon gray, pebble white and glossy sea blue. The phone will begin retailing from August 20 starting at $179. The 6GB+128GB model will cost $219.