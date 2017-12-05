It’s only a couple of days before Xiaomi makes an official announcement. The Chinese OEM will be unveiling the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus and we’ve already got some details and images. The phones were recently sighted on TENAA which meant the Chinese FCC is already testing out the devices before the official release on December 7. Images were also leaked and we even thought there would be a Redmi Note 5.

Posted on Weibo are images of the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus. We don’t doubt their authenticity and it’s only a matter of time before we get confirmation. So far, here are the details we know about the Xiaomi Redmi 5: it will boast a 5.7-inch screen, 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 processor, 3300mAh battery, 2MP rear camera, and a 5MP selfie cam. The bigger version, the Redmi 5 Plus, will sport a 5.99-inch TFT display, 2160 × 1080 pixel resolution, plus a 4000mAH battery.

Color options of the two phones are as follows: Black, White, Gold, Rose Gold, Red, Pink, Silver, Blue, and Gray. That’s a lot of colors already so don’t tell us you don’t like anything. No information on pricing and availability yet but we’re crossing our fingers Xiaomi keeps the prices down so more people can take advantage of them.

VIA: Weibo