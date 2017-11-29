Aside from adjusting the prices of some of its products and accessories, Xiaomi is also busy preparing for a new batch of Android phones. We saw the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 listed at Oppomart and now here’s a glimpse of the Redmi 5. This Redmi 5 is said to be another budget-friendly device that will wow the market with its 18:9 display. This means a bigger but almost bezel-less screen. Images of the phone were leaked but have since been removed.

Nothing is confirmed yet but the Redmi 5 will sport a 5.7-inch screen, HD+ resolution, 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 625 processor, 64GB built-in storage, 4GB RAM, 12MP rear camera, 5MP selfie shooter, and a 3300mAh battery. The budget phone may not have USB-C yet because only a micro-USB has been sighted.

Xiaomi is also said to officially release the Redmi 5 come the 10th of December with a CNY 1,399 price tag. That’s about $211 in the US. There’s also the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 which is said to be cheaper. At this point, we’re confused because the Redmi Note is rumored to have a bigger 5.99-inch screen and larger 4000mAh battery.

Other specs are almost similar but the price is way lower. That is why we must take everything with a grain of salt first because nothing is final until the official announcement.

VIA: WinFuture