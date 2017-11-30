Images of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 were leaked earlier this week. We know the new Redmi phone will be announced soon especially now the Android phone has reached TENAA. This only means one thing: the mobile device will be announced soon in China. The Redmi 5 is actually listed with a bigger variant– the Redmi 5 Plus. Listed on TENAA are the specs although they’re not much.

We said yesterday the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will have a 5.7-inch screen, HD+ 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 625 chipset, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, 5MP selfie shooter, a 12MP rear camera, and a 3300mAh battery. On TENAA, the mid-range device is said to have a 5.7-inch display with 1440 × 720 resolution, and a 3200mAH batt. Color options are aplenty as there’s Black, Gold, White, Rose Gold, Blue, Red, Pink, Silver, and Gray. Meanwhile, the Redmi 5 Plus might have a bigger 5.99-inch TFT screen with 2160 × 1080 pixel resolution and a bigger 4000mAH battery. The phone is also expected to arrive in various colors.

The phones weigh 157g and 179.5g with dimensions of 151.8 × 72.8 × 7.7 and 158.5 × 75.45 × 8.0mm, respectively. Based on the TENAA pages, we can conclude the Redmi Note 5 we saw earlier and rumored to have a 5.99-inch display and 4000mAh battery is just the Redmi 5 Plus.

We’re expecting these two will be announced on December 7, Thursday.

