It was only back in June when we mentioned the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve. It is actually an old model with a new name for global launch. A new one is coming in the form of the Mi Watch Lite. This smartwatch has not been announced formally but it is obviously a follow-up to the Mi Watch. The new variant is arriving soon as it was recently sighted on FCC. An FCC visit always means an impending launch of a particular product.

The Mi Watch Lite will look similar to the previous Mi Watch from last year. It boasts a decent 1.4-inch color touchscreen display. There is a single button on the right. The watch is said to come with a silicone strap and a traditional clasp.

The smartwatch will offer multiple fitness modes plus GPS. It can withstand being under water up to 50 meters. It can be used while swimming with its swimming mode recognition and other related features. This one also comes with a 24-hour heart rate monitor. It will feature a 230mAh battery and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

The wearable device is known as model number REDMIWT02. The watch can work on at least iOS 10 or Android 4.4 OS. There have been talks the smartwatch may also be introduced under Redmi. That is a welcome possibility which also means a lower price.

A November launch can be expected. If you may remember, the Xiaomi Mi Watch was launched in November last year. It looked a lot like an Apple Watch. We think Xiaomi is keeping the design so don’t expect any new ‘wow’ factor.