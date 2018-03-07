Xiaomi is doing many things at the same time. The Chinese OEM has been planning to enter the American mobile market before 2018 ends or in early 2019. It’s believed to be getting resources ready while the Mi Mix 2S is being spotted everywhere from a benchmark site to a hands-on video. The phone is shown with iPhone X-style gestures, iris scanner, and wireless charging. We first thought it would be a Xiaomi Mi Max 3 but it’s confirmed to be the Mi Mix 2S only.

More details were made public yesterday. The phone is expected to have a better camera system starting with the dual rear cameras. We mentioned yesterday they may be placed at the top left of the back side. There’s also the idea of a notch placed in the top left corner of the front screen of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

The Mi Mix 2S is looking more like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro if we are to judge the placement of the cameras. We’re not sure about the selfie shooter though. We’ll get to know for sure this coming March 27 for the official announcement. That’s about three weeks from today but we’re guessing more rumors, speculations, and sightings will be shared before D-Day.

VIA: GSMArena