Xiaomi is set to show off new smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. Yesterday, we learned about the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The two were launched in China and we’re expecting the Chinese OEM will make an appearance at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The tech event is happening in a couple of weeks and we’re willing to bet more products will be introduced by the company. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which had its debut last September with a four-sided curved ceramic body, is due for a follow-up and rumor has it there will be the Mi Mix 2S.

The Xiaomi phone that was preceded by the Mi Mix is getting positive reviews in the premium category. But for the mid-range market, Xiaomi has the Mi A1 that runs Android One. The Mi Mix 2 will be followed by the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. It’s happening although we have no idea when the smartphone will be revealed.

XDA members can confirm the existence as related information were sighted on some firmware files of a yet to be released device. The phone nicknamed as ‘Polaris’ will have a 3400mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It already runs Android 8.0 Oreo so expect Project Treble to be supported. We’re also expecting this one to have a beautiful display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2260×1080 FHD+ 2260 x 1080 resolution.

AI camera features may be added as well. We’re thinking something like what the LG V30S is getting. It can also be like the Huawei Mate 10 that boasts a scene recognition. Rumor has it the phone will use a Sony IMX363 camera sensor, will have dual SIM support, IR blaster, LED light, and the usual MIUI features.

VIA: XDA Developers