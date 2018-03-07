Xiaomi may be entering the American market before this year ends. It’s believed to be getting ‘resources’ ready while it’s also busy prepping for the launch of the Mi Mix 2S or the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. We’re betting on the 2S since we’ve already seen the Mi Mix 2S hands-on video and leaked images that confirmed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. The phone was sighted on a benchmark site before and so we heard there will also be iris recognition and wireless charging.

The Mi Mix line is known for its impressive style and design. The specs are premium but when it comes to imaging, it’s not as powerful. A new leak tells us it will have a dual camera setup with AI. The camera system is positioned on the top left and not at the center. It’s not really surprising since the Redmi Note 5 Pro camera is also placed in the same area.

The smartphone is said to have a 5.99-inch screen, Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, and an 256GB onboard storage based on the teaser. We also learned the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will be revealed on the 27th of March. There appears to be a notch on the front display. Instead of the center, this one is now in the top right corner of the screen.

Based on firmware files, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will also have ARCore Support for augmented reality. Only a few devices have such ARCore 1.0 support like the OnePlus 5, ASUS Zenfone AR, Oreo LG V30/V30+, and Samsung S7 or S7 Edge. The phone will also support wireless charging–a first for Xiaomi.

VIA: XDA