Xiaomi is prepping up for the Mobile World Congress. The MWC 2018 is just around the corner and we know Barcelona will be so busy in the coming weeks. We’re expecting the Mi Max 3 will be unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro that was recently announced in India. The Chinese OEM has launched the two phones at a special event but since there’s a bigger tech event, we can expect Xiaomi to show off a few products in two weeks. They may not be premium ones as the Samsung Galaxy S9 but good enough for those looking for a new Android device.

The Redmi Note 5 will be sold for Rs 9,999($156) and Rs 11,999($187) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB model or the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available for Rs 13,999 ($219) and Rs 16,999 ($265) for the 4GB RAM/64GB and 6GB RAM/64GB versions. The phones will be sold in India starting February 22.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro boasts a number of features that will allow impressive mobile photography. There’s the 20MP front camera with LED selfie light for the selfie addicts. The rear camera is dual–12 MP Sony IMX 486 sensor and a 5MP color sensor. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is packed with a 4000mAh full-day battery, Gorilla Glass, 380V charger, same camera setup, LED selfie light, 5.99-inch screen, 18:9 display. Available in Lake Blue, Rose Gold, Gold, or Black.

SOURCE: MIUI