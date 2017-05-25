Xiaomi has recently announced a new Mi Max entry. The phablet follows after the Mi Max which was introduced last year. As early as February, we’ve been speculating the successor that we said could launch with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 660. Over a month ago, some images were also leaked and now it’s officially here.

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi Max 2 that boasts of a 6.44-inch display screen and a large 5300 battery. There’s also Quick Charge 3.0 so you can juice up the device faster than before. The phone is huge and it is the biggest from the Chinese OEM. It’s ideal for those who like watch movies and their favorite TV shows on the mobile device or while on-the-go. Gaming is more delightful with a bigger screen so we’re certain even the young kids will like this phablet.

The Mi Max 2 is now available in China. It comes with a full metal unibody, Snapdragon 625 processor, Sony IMX386 1.25-micron camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, intelligent stereo speakers, microSD expandable storage (up to 128GB),IR blaster, and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The 4GB RAM + 64GB model costs RMB 1699 while the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at RMB 1999. That is about $247 and $290, respectively. This one also follows the Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship which was revealed last month. That one is slightly smaller than this Mi Max 2 but is expected to be more powerful with its Snapdragon 835 chipset and other more high-end specs.

SOURCE: MIUI