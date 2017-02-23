If you loved the large screen beauty of Xiaomi’s Mi Max, then this piece of rumor from China’s Weibo might interest you. The rumor points to an upcoming Mi Max 2, the successor of the original phablet, with better specs and will reportedly be launched in May this year. This hasn’t been confirmed in any way, but the rumor carrier has some specs, so we’re listening.

The source says that the Mi Max 2 will retain the 6.44-inch display from the earlier version, with a more trendy metal design. It will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phablet will be big enough to house a monster 5,000mAh battery, with support for fast charging.

The Snapdragon 660 is yet to be announced by Qualcomm, but rumors say it may come with custom Kryo CPU cores just like the SD820. Phones by Oppo and Vivo are reportedly lined up to use the SD660, which goes into manufacturing in the second half of 2017.

This rumor, as mentioned, comes from Weibo, so we suggest you treat it with a fair amount of salt. There is no way we can confirm this, so we will just have to wait for other juicy rumors about the Mi Max 2 come forth, or eventually, Xiaomi will have to announce this phone before May, if the launch rumor is true.

SOURCE: Weibo