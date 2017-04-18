Xiaomi is expected to launch the new Mi 6 tomorrow. We’ve been seeing teasers and leaked images and we’re excited to know what the new flagship phone from the Chinese OEM can offer. We saw some more images yesterday that look similar to the earlier photos we sighted. The Mi 6 could also arrive with another sibling–the Mi Max 2.

This is more of a phablet because of its size–bigger than regular smartphone but smaller than a tablet. This phone-tablet was also spotted in one benchmark site and now being on Weibo somehow confirms that it is for real.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 looks classy with the gold finish. It looks similar to previous Xiaomi phones but what’s interesting is that the smartphone is pictured with with a clear protective case. We can only see the back side plus the top and bottom edges that tell us there is a 3.5mm jack, IR blaster, speakers, and USB Type-C port. There’s no dual camera but there is a flash. That round thing at the back we’re assuming is a fingerprint sensor.

Rumor has it that smartphone will have a huge 6.4-inch display with 1080p resolution, 4G LTE connectivity, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor. The all-metal build seems obvious. Other features could be 4GB RAM, 5MP front-facing camera, 12MP rear camera, and 128GB of onboard storage.