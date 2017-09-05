Xiaomi may no longer be the top Chinese OEM but it isn’t stopping with coming up with reliable and affordable mobile devices. We’re anticipating for the Mi Mix 2 and are waiting for the MIUI 9 to roll out on older models. A couple of weeks ago, the company was rumored to be working with Google for the next Android One device. We’re not expecting it would be unveiled soon but in India, the brand recently launched the Mi A1 as a new Android One phone.

Xiaomi is promoting this as a Picture Perfect Dual Camera. It’s only a mid-range phone but it already comes with a Snapdragon 625 processor, 64GB onboard storage, and 4GB RAM.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is listed with a ₹14,999 price tag which is about $234 when converted. Xiaomi India is actually offering the smartphone for free in a special giveaway promo. If you share the particular tweet with the #MiA1, you can win one of the five units.

The phone is Xiaomi’s first ever dual camera device that will be released in India. It has officially launched today, September 5, in a special tech event in New Delhi. It’s not India exclusive as the phone will also be available in other regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas.

The smartphone will be available in the market beginning September 12 via several offline and retailers in India such as Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home. The Airtel version has extra 200GB data with an eligible plan. The device will be available in three colors: Black, Gold, and Rose Gold.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

• Processor: Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 SoC

• Display: 5.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass

• Dimensions: 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm

• Weight: 16 g

• Battery: 3080mAh , fast charging

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 64GB

• Cam: Dual 12 MP

• Cam: 5 MP, 1080p

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio

SOURCE: MIUI, Xiaomi India