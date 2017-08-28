A lot of Xiaomi users have been waiting for MIUI 9 – the Chinese manufacturer’s proprietary Android fork based on Android Nougat – to go official and be released as a stable build. Unfortunately, that’s not what we have here at the moment. It’s a step toward the stable build, but this is an update to the MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM, so there’s a lot to like here.

A lot of Xiaomi devices are still on MIUI 8, which is sadly still on Android Marshmallow. This new MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM version 7.8.24 is based on Android Nougat, so there will be significant changes to the software if you are coming from MIUI 8. Eligible devices include the Mi 6, Redmi Note 4X / Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus and Redmi 4X.

Since this is a beta build, this will not appear in your software update section – unless you are already using an earlier beta build. Most users will have to download the files from the source link below, and flash it via recovery or Fastboot – with the latter being the recommended process.

If you are moving from the stable build to this beta ROM, you will need to make sure your device is unlocked. Then you will have to know your way around flashing a ROM via Xiaomi’s fastboot process. Read up on the links provided via the source link below before going thru the process.

SOURCE: Xiaomi