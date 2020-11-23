Qualcomm is set to announce its next-gen premium mobile processor next month. There is no official announcement yet but several details have been leaked already. It’s actually been mentioned the past few weeks. We know it’s launching soon. Qualcomm and Asus have started working on a Snapdragon 875-powered gaming phones. We noted LG may not use the processor. Snapdragon 875’s impressive AnTuTu score and specs were leaked as well. Latest Snapdragon 875 benchmark scored better than Exynos so we’re excited to have a hands-on experience with any of the devices that will use it.

Samsung may be expected to use it on the Galaxy S21 series apart from an Exynos chipset. New related information surfaced on Twitter. Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) said that by next year, five new models will use Snapdragon 875 with 100W wired charging tech. They will launch sometime in the first quarter next year.

Q1 2021 will be exciting as top OEMs are expected to launch their flagship devices. We’ll probably know which smartphones will use the Snapdragon 875 chipset when Qualcomm makes the big reveal this coming December.

Rumor has it a Xiaomi phone will be part of the list. We can look forward to the gaming phone from ASUS–probably an ASUS ROG Phone 4. Another report listed other phones like the Xiaomi Mi 11, OnePlus 9, and the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

When it comes to the specs, it may come with 3.0GHz Cortex-A78 cores and Cortex-X1 core. They are said to be improvements over the previous 7nm 2.6GHz Cortex-A77 core and Cortex-A78. The chipset will be made using a 5nm process as described.