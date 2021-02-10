The Mi 11 has arrived. It’s Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone offering that we know is coming in two storage variants. It’s ready with a winning display technology, 108MP primary camera, and a 4600mAh battery with 50W wireless charging. The phone is mainly camera-focused but we’re curious if the phone is durable enough. The €749 ($905) and €799 ($965) price tags aren’t exactly affordable but they’re not as expensive as those from Samsung either. It has potential to become another bestseller but it has to prove itself first.

Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything has already managed to get a hold of the Mi 11 that recently went global. That’s no longer surprising because Zack often receives devices ahead of their product launches. No doubt the Xiaomi Mi 11 can be a disruptor because of the specs and the price point but is it durable?

That’s the question we always ask. Leave it to JerryRigEverything to find the answer. As always, he starts with the standard scratch test. The phone uses a Gorilla Glass Victus so it scratches at a level 6 with deeper grooves at a level 7.

Mi 11 Features

The phone’s sides are metal. Even the buttons are made of metal, not plastic. Our source also points out a number of things like the the IR blaster on top, the Harman/Kardon-tuned speakers, SIM card tray and USB-C at the bottom, and a glass back panel. Zack commends the 6.8 inch OLED display with its 10 bits of color, 1440p resolution, 120 Hertz refresh rate, and 480 Hertz touch sampling rate–definitely a winning display technology.

Watch the full Xiaomi Mi 11 Durability Test below:

Under a lighter, the screen of the Mi 11 lasts 20 seconds before showing a white streak that doesn’t fully recover. The bend test shows some bending and a minor pop but there is no major damage. Doing it on the other side slightly bends but still with no cracks.