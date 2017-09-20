Xiaomi is keen to push its new midrange smartphone – the Mi Max 2 – the model known for its large screen and amazing battery life. The initial offering of the Mi Max 2 was a variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. Now the Chinese manufacturer has come out with a 32GB internal storage option that will be almost USD$30.00 cheaper than the new one, and even more affordable with an introductory price.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is the successor of the Mi Max, which sold very well because of its large phablet-sized screen and its humongous battery. The Mi Max 2 doesn’t disappoint, with a 6.44-inch FullHD (1080p) screen powered by a 5,300mAh (wow!) battery. For people who like big screens and large screen real estate, this is for you.

The 64GB variant retailed for around USD$264. The new 32GB variant will retail for a cheaper USD$233 dollars, but Xiaomi is selling it in India for an introductory price of just USD$202. That’s really not bad for a large phone powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset, with enough RAM to run all your apps and a huge battery to keep the phone running for a whole day, and then some.

The Mi Max 2 32GB variant will be available in India starting on September 20. Here’s hoping Xiaomi will bring the Mi Max 2 to other markets as well, because with the premium pricing of other well-known phablets out there, this might just be the better option.

SOURCE: @XiaomiIndia