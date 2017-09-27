The business of tiny and portable projectors, sometimes called pico projectors, haven’t fully soared but we know there is a market for such. We’ve seen recently the Mi Laser Projector by Xiaomi, Odin2 Smart Projector, and the Xgimi H1. There’s also the Epson PowerLite 2000-Series plus the ZTE Spro 2 Android projector.

Some people though still need something bigger but still handier than traditional models and not too small that you’re not sure of the quality. Good thing there is XGIMI with its new portable projector. Officially called as the CC Aurora, this device is a great solution for those who need something for quick previews anytime, anywhere.

The XGIMI CC Aurora is ideal to use with any phone, laptop, or tablet. It offers 720p HD quality video views with 4K support and up to a maximum of 180-inches. It comes equipped with JBL stereo speakers for high-quality audio. The system is based on Android so you can also use several Android apps.

You can call this an Android projector and we’re certain just like the first two models from its maker, this CC Aurora will projector will be as successful. XGIMI first worked on the XGIMI Z4 home entertainment center and the XGIMI H1 home theatre. Both were successful Indiegogo campaigns so we believe this one also has potential to get big.

SOURCE: XGIMI