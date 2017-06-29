Xiaomi may no longer be the top Chinese OEM, no thanks to Huawei for getting its crown, but the company has been busy not only with smartphones and tablets but also with other smart connected devices that people always find useful. The Mi brand has recently introduced a new laser projector that is said to be smarter because of its built-in Mi TV.

Officially called as the Mi Laser Projector, this new product is described by Xiaomi as the first cinema level laser projection TV to be introduced to the market. It costs only RMB 9999 which is around $1,475 in the US–still cheaper than most laser projectors in its range.

Making this laser projector more interesting is the Mi TV built into the system. This means with only Wi-Fi connection, you can watch TV and movies via streaming. It’s fun to watch your favorite shows and movies in bigger view. No need to get a large screen TV because this one is enough to display images up to 150 inches.

The Mi Laser Projector can last up to 25,000 hours in laser life. Specs of this device include 16% to 18% red light ratio, color quasi, up to 5000 lumens, wide color gamut, and ALPD 3.0.

The Mi Laser TV Projector will be available in the market this coming July 4. Download the MIJIA app and buy one from Xiaomi Mall.

SOURCE: MIUI