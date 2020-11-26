Microsoft must have seen the potential of Android apps running on the Surface Duo. The software giant is said to be contemplating on the idea of bring Android mobile apps to the Microsoft Store. This may only happen on Windows 10 but we won’t be surprised if it will also be ready on other Windows versions. There is no other detail presented but a 2021 schedule may be made. This is good news for those who still don’t want to give up Windows but want to incorporate the Android system.

Microsoft used to be top operating system in the world. It has since met a number of rivals from Mac to Linux and then the major mobile platforms like iOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS, and Android. We doubt Microsoft still wants to directly compete with them. The company is now determined to integrate some of them starting with Android.

The idea is nothing new but with the release of Surface Duo, a system may be more standardized. The phone-tablet hybrid runs on Android which means it can run mobile apps efficiently. We’re not sure how Microsoft will do it this time but a device running it directly may be better.

The next Windows 10 update may allow Android apps to run on the OS. It will probably happen in 2021 if all goes well. Windows running Android apps is already possible but not all mobile apps work properly. They need some tweaking.

The Your Phone app is already a good start. It may soon let a user resize Android apps on Windows 10 screen. The app can also now run multiple Android apps on Windows 10 PC. It can also do a lot of other things like let you respond from a Windows 10 Notifications page.

Windows 10 running Android apps will be something like what Chrome OS is currently doing. It can run mobile apps but with limits. Microsoft’s future may be brighter if and when it decides to allow Android apps further. Adding Google Play support may be a different story but we’ll see.