Now that we’re getting the ability to open multiple Android apps simultaneously on your Windows 10 PC, there are a lot of other features we can wish for. Probably one of those would be the ability to optimize your computer’s display with the apps you’ll open there through the Your Phone app. Well, it looks like we’ll be getting that sooner or later as they’ve recently teased this feature when they were showing off what opening multiple apps look like now.

Windows Central shares that a simple question on Twitter regarding resizable windows has probably given us the answer we’re looking for, at least when it comes to that feature. Vishnu Nath, partner director of PM Microsoft Mobile & X-Device tweeted out a screenshot of the opening multiple apps feature that they recently announced initially for Windows Insider users. It looks like a fairly simple desktop showing three Android apps open at the same time.

Using all my favorite mobile apps right from my PC! We're now rolling out support for multiple phone apps! @MSYourPhone #LinkToWindows #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/mvQiqW9Qf7 — Vishnu Nath 📱📱💻📲⌨️🚀 (@VishnuNath) November 6, 2020

Someone asked about whether they would eventually get to resize the windows to maximize the scale and he replied that a “teaser” is in his screenshot running off on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. So this probably means that this may be the next feature that will be rolling out first to Windows Insiders before rolling out to a wider set of users and supported devices. Aside from that teaser though, we don’t know much about how this will actually work.

But being able to resize your Android apps on your Windows 10 PC will be really useful as it should be able to make them feel more “natural” on your computer. And a lot of apps have already been optimized for larger screens and resizing since there are some who really connect their mobile devices to their laptops or computers and even TV screens. This way, you’ll be able to maximize your PC’s screen when you open multiple apps there.

We don’t have any details yet as to when this will be rolling out. But given that they’ve just recently rolled out the multiple apps feature, this will probably not be anytime soon.