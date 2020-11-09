If you’re using a Windows 10 PC and a Samsung device, then you know that the Your Phone app is probably one of the best things you can have if you want to work seamlessly across the two devices. Those who are in the Windows Insider program are now getting a new feature that will let you open and run multiple Android apps on your computer. But it only supports specific and newer Samsung devices, at least for now (hopefully).

The Principal Program Manager at Microsoft, Analy Otero Diaz, tweeted out that those who are in the Windows Insiders program will be able to enjoy this new feature if they have the select Samsung devices as well. It’s simple enough to understand. You’ll be able to open and use multiple Android app on your computer simultaneously through the Your Phone app. It builds on the previous feature that lets you run one Android app.

#WindowsInsiders cool new #YourPhone feature headed your way on select Samsung devices. Keep in mind it is rolling out gradually so it may take a few days to be enabled. https://t.co/hnFF2oadlR — Analy Otero Diaz (@AnalyMsft) November 6, 2020

With the new feature, users will also be able to pin their favorite mobile apps on to the taskbar. This way, you’ll be able to access the apps quickly in case you want to open and use them at the same time. This will be useful if you need to check your email and calendar at the same time while also replying to someone on your messaging app whether or not the scheduled is agreeable with you.

Aside from having a compatible Samsung device linked to your PC, you also need to run the latest versions of the Your Phone app (1.20102.132.0 or higher ), the Link to Windows app on your Samsung device (version 1.20102.133.0 or higher), Link to Windows Service (version 2.1.05.2 or higher). Your Windows 10 software must also be running the May 2020 update or the latest version they’ve released.

As for the Samsung devices that are supported by this feature, they have to be running on Android 10 that have Link the Windows integration. Devices include below

* Samsung Galaxy Note20 5 G

* Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

* Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

* Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

* Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

The following devices are also supported if Link to Windows integration and enrolled in the Samsung OneUI 3.0 Beta program, running Android 11

* Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

* Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

* Samsung S20 Ultra 5G