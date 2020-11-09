The Pixel 4a is no longer Google’s latest smartphone offering. It arrived late and was soon overtaken by the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. It still is a mid-ranger which can be a good option if you need something new that doesn’t have 5G. There are many places that don’t have access to 5G so there is no need to bother getting a 5G device, at least, not yet. Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything finally got to do a durability test on the phone and it’s looking quite tough.

The verdict is that the Google Pixel 4a is difficult to destroy. It’s not exactly the best in performance today but if you want a durable everyday phone, you may consider this. The screen scratches at level 6 and as usual, with deeper grooves at a level 7. This means coins, keys, and blades will not scratch the display including the 8MP selfie camera.

Most of the phone’s build is made up of plastic but is secure. Some metal can be found at the ends. The rear isn’t scratch-free though. A razor can easily scratch or carve the panel, but of course, it’s not something people normally do to a smartphone.

The Pixel 4a doesn’t show any antenna line so you see a smooth, uniform design. The stereo speaker and USB-C charging port is at the bottom. The headphone jack is still present.

The phone boasts a 5.8-inch 1080p OLED screen that turns white after being under heat for 20 seconds. It doesn’t fully recover. Bending the device also doesn’t do anything much. The first bend shows a slight curve but it doesn’t snap.

Zack Nelson says the Pixel 4a could be the most durable budget smartphone for 2020. The iPhone SE has a glass back, the OnePlus Nord snapped but not the Pixel 4a. For $350, this can be a good buy. That is, if you can be content with the specs and features.