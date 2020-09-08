Google Pixel 4a has already made ripples in the market with its affordable price tag and a single camera to meet expectations of an above-average photographer. Pixel devices are supposed to run stock Android and Pixel 4a is no different in this department. But considering these phones are easier to mod, there is already a custom ROM rolling out for this handset that is barely a month old in the market.

Resurrection Remix v8.x [sunfish], which hand-picks the best of LineageOS SlimRoms, Omni and original Remix ROM build, to create powerful and customizable features is brought directly to the Pixel 4a. This is an AOSP-based ROM and brings a host of customizations to the Pixel device, which are not available with the pre-stock OS.

The ROM also comes with HolyDragon Kernel based on Google’s source code. According to XDA Developers, it is build using Google Clang 11.0.1 and is preconfigured so that no tweaking is required after flashing. Since the Kernel comes with the Resurrection Remix you will not be required to flash it separately once the ROM is flashed. HolyDragon Kernel is focused on security and performance, yet it brings a host of new features in its stable build. The developers say they are still enhancing the prowess over time.

Other than the price and camera, the Pixel 4a comes with interesting mid-range features. It is, for now, available in a single variant and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. The device has a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 730G, 3,140 mAh capacity battery, and a flagship-grade 12.2MP camera that makes Pixel 4a a smartphone with the best camera in the sub $500 segment.