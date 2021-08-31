Vivo is expected to introduce the new X70 series. Several renders have been made public ahead of launch. We have an idea about all three smartphones. In the coming days, we can probably learn more about the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro+. A couple of photos have been shared on Weibo, showing a live photo of the Vivo phone. It seems the Chinese OEM is also ready for the product launch which is said to happen this September 9. That is next week already so we are anticipating more related details or photos will surface on the web.

The Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ will be available soon. Mainly, the smartphones will be camera centric. They will be flagship level but we can expect price will be “affordable” enough compared to other premium models from Samsung or Xiaomi.

Apart from the cameras, the new Vivo X70 phones may get more attention for its design. They won’t come with a conventional design– especially the Vivo X70 Pro+. The ultimate model will come with a two-color cloud step design. It wlll offer a “Cloud Window” which is not exactly a small secondary screen but is reflective.

The Vivo X70 may remind you a bit of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with its large camera module on the rear. It’s not clear what purpose the huge system will serve but it could just be for the branding.

Pre-order is actually now up in China. Official announcement will still be on September 9. Full details aren’t available yet but we can expect the phones will use the Vivo V1 chip.