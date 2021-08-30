The Chinese smartphone industry is changing for good since Huawei’s misadventure in the West. The OEMs are spending more time on being self-reliant, a case of which was brought forth with reports of Vivo working on launching its first self-developed chip, an Image Signal Processor (ISP). Now the news has been confirmed by Vivo’s Executive Vice President Hu Baishan; he claims, the company’s own professional imaging chip is called the V1 and it would make its debut as soon a September.

According to Baishan, the imaging chip has been independently developed by Vivo. It will be, he notes, launched in the new X70 series smartphone from Vivo next month. September is going to see the launch of some interesting smartphones, including the iPhone 13, and now the Vivo X70 line-up is also going to be worth an experience.

In addition to the announcement of a self-developed image signal processor chip, Vivo supremo also divulged some other information. Per Baishan, Vivo’s in-house chip layout is developed around four tracks – Design, Imaging, System and Performance.

He further informs that the inclusion of V1 chip has greatly improved the portrait, night mode, and video capability of the X70 series, which would definitely be worth giving a try. Reportedly, this chip has been in development for over two years in a research and development department, managed by a team of more than 300 members.

Vivo has a long-term vision of investing heavily in technological innovation to improve design, performance and imaging capabilities of its devices going forward. This ISP chip built in-house is, therefore, a big stride in the direction laid out for the brand by CEO Shen Wei.

Vivo may have pulled off the unexpected, vitality of which shall be seen upon launch of the upcoming X70 phones next month, but it’s not the only OEM on the road to self-sufficiency. Xiaomi already has its own ISP chip, and Vivo’s sister concern, OPPO is reportedly working on developing its own chip that should see the light of day early next year.