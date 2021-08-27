Yesterday, the Vivo X70 Pro rendered images and 360-degree video were made public. Vivo is working on a number of new products and technologies. A source shared another batch. This time, it’s for the Vivo X70 Pro+. The early images reveal a curved screen with a punch-hole camera and new ZEISS-branded cameras. The Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to arrive together with the Vivo X70 and X70 Pro. A September launch may happen and this will include India as one of the key markets apart from China.

As a follow-up to the Vivo X60 phones, the Vivo X70 series models have been rendered. We thank Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) once again for the images.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ images tell us the design of the rear will be new. The curved display of the phone is obvious. If you have seen the Mi 11 Ultra, you may think the rear panel of the two are almost similar.

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus shows very slim bezels and a curved display. There is a punch hole camera and on-screen fingerprint scanner on the large 6.7-inch display. That is larger compared to the Vivo X70 and X70 Pro’s 6.5-inch screens.

When it comes to imaging, there is a large camera model on the rear. It’s very large just like the Mi 11 Ultra, covering about a third of the panel. We can see a ZEISS camera system, quad cameras, LED flash, and laser autofocus. No word though on the number of megapixels but we’re assuming they will be larger.