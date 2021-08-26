The last Vivo phone we featured was the Vivo V21. Very soon, the Vivo X70 Pro may be introduced as image renders have already leaked. 91Mobiles has published a new set of images showing off the Vivo X70 Pro. The new smartphone is said to feature a quad camera system plus a punch-hole display with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Public launch will be next month in India. The phone may also come with curved edges, 12GB of RAM, and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Vivo is set to make an official announcement although we have yet to confirm the date. For now, rumors and leaks will suffice. 91mobiles and Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) have done it again and so here are the renders and a 360-degree video.

The Vivo X70 Pro is said to come with a punch-hole camera in the upper middle part of the 6.5-inch front display. Above it is an earpiece. There will be a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, SIM card tray, and microphone.

The Zeiss-branded quad cameras are positioned inside a rectangular module, joined by a triple LED flash. On the right side of the phone, you see a power button and volume rocker. Expect an aluminium frame and the Vivo X70 Pro to be available in Blue. and other colors.

Phone dimensions are 160.4 x 75.5 x 7.7mm (10mm camera bump). Other specs of the Vivo X70 Pro include MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and the standard connectivity options like WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G LTE, 5G, NFC, and GPS. The phone will run on Android 11 topped by Funtouch OS 11.1.