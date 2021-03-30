Before the year 2020 ended, Xiaomi announced the Mi 11. The flagship smartphone now gets another variant in the form of the Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 was well-received because of its many cool features like the Night Video by BlinkAI Technologies, winning display technology, and heart rate monitor with the fingerprint scanner. The Mi 11 Ultra was then leaked with 120X zoom camera and a secondary screen and now we can confirm everything. The global launch happened earlier today and we’ve got all the details here.





The Mi 11 Ultra is poised to be another powerful camera-centric smartphone from Xiaomi. The company describes this as another revolutionary device when it comes to mobile photography and videography. It comes equipped with the new Samsung GN2 large camera sensor and a triple rear camera system.

The phone has already reached DxOMark with high scores. It’s arguably the best photography phone today. It follows the heritage of the Mi 10 Ultra from last year. It features a 20MP selfie camera and a triple rear system that consists of a 50MP wide-angle shooter + 48MP ultra-wide + 48MP telephoto camera.

Mi 11 Ultra Features

When it comes to other main specs, the Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch WQHD+ 120Hz quad-curved DotDisplay, IP68 rating, and 67W wired and wireless turbo charging. It also boasts SOUND BY Harman Kardon.

The display has been crafted from E4 material. It delivers 1,700 nits peak brightness and can produce up to 1.07 billion colors. The results are more vivid colors, less banding, and color gradation that is more natural.

The 3200 x 1440 resolution plus the 480Hz touch sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate create fast and ultra smooth display. The Gorilla Glass Victus protection is enough to resist usual scratches and drops. As if those features are not enough, there are also the HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The secondary screen is real. It works as an always-on display that shows important details like time, date, and notifications. Taking selfies can also be easier with the small display so you are able to use the main cameras.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a 5000mAh battery. RAM options are 8GB and 12GB with 256GB or 512GB onboard storage. Choose between the Ceramic White or Ceramic Black Mi 11 Ultra.

Pricing is at EUR 1,199 ($1,410) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model. You can purchase from Xiaomi’s official channels and stores.