We have been hearing about the Vivo X60 series, which will follow the X50 series phone from the Chinese OEM, far too often now. The constant rumors suggest the upcoming smartphones are nearing launch. If you thought so, you’re in luck. The BBK-owned brand has announced December 29 as the official launch date for the Vivo X60 series. That’s not it, a report also suggests Vivo has partnered with German optical company Carl Zeiss, which means some upheaval in the camera department is imminent.

Vivo has confirmed that its upcoming Vivo X60 series phones will feature camera sensors optimized by Zeiss. Reportedly, it will have a quad-camera module on the back one of which will comprise a micro-gimbal camera.

In addition to the camera prowess, we learn that the Vivo smartphones will run on the OriginOS interface – this is Vivo’s own UI. While the regular X60 will feature a flat display with punch-hole selfie camera and Samsung’s Exynos 1080 5nm chipset. The Vivo X60 Pro could have a curved screen and feature Qualcomm’s all new Snapdragon 888.

The Vivo X50 smartphone series launched earlier this year had three models and we are expecting that to continue in the forthcoming series as well. Some would argue that the leaked poster shows back cameras of two smartphone models only – but we believe this could be because the number of cameras in the Pro models of the Vivi X60 could have a similar layout but with difference in the camera specifics.

Nothing much else is known about the forthcoming series yet. It is going official on December 29 and would probably (if nothing creeps up unexpectedly) be the last phone launched this year. All the inquisitive would have to wait on for a few more weeks before the official specifications are announced.