The Zeiss name has been associated with a number of OEMs already. We know Sony and Nokia and now this: Vivo. This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about a Zeiss-Vivo partnership. We learned about the upcoming Vivo X60 with Zeiss camera. It’s official now: the two companies have entered global partnership for mobile imaging. The team-up will begin with the two co-engineering an imaging system that will be used for Vivo’s future premium phones. As expected, the Vivo X60 series will be the first to use the technology.

The vivo ZEISS Imaging Lab will be a joint R&D program. To start with the effort, a Vivo ZEISS Master Photography campaign will be launched. The partnership will be long-term and is expected to produce to innovations in the mobile imaging tech. We’ll see this first in the Vivo X60.

Both companies are big players in each of their own fields. The collaboration will allow each one to take advantage of the other party’s expertise. Vivo has consumer insight while Zeiss is known for optics and opto-electronics. The latter is also associated with professional and mobile photography.

Vivo’s Senior Vice President and CMO has this to day: “Through the partnership, ZEISS imaging technology will be enjoyed by much more consumers. Based on the synergy and complementarity of optical expertise and new digital technologies, vivo and ZEISS intend to make the strategic collaboration a starting point to create new opportunities for mobile imaging, enable more creativity, so as to support the long-term and healthy development of the entire industry.”

The team-up will greatly benefit Vivo. It’s “all about mobile imaging” as per a Zeiss executive. Vivo, on the other hand, will make use of the technology to “enhance the imaging performance of its flagship smartphones.” Vivo believes that imaging innovation is important. Consumers need powerful imaging technologies. A great camera is what they want more from a smartphone. In this area, Zeiss will help.