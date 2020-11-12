The last Vivo phone we featured here that was announced by the Chinese OEM was the Vivo S7 5G. It was introduced with a 44MP selfie shooter and Snapdragon 765G processor. We’ve been featuring other phones but they’re not final and official yet. There was that Vivo prototype phone showing off color-changing rear glass. Just last month, there was also the Vivo IFEA which we mentioned Was a desirable concept phone with detachable pop-up camera. New Vivo phones are expected to go public already running Android 11. They will be called the Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60s 5G–part of the X60 series.

Images of the X60 phones have been leaked on Weibo. This usually means an impending launch from the Chinese OEM. They follow the Vivo X50 Pro that was released earlier this year. If you may remember, that’s the one we got to review and described as impactful and innovative.

The Vivo smartphones will run on the OriginOS interface. It’s Vivo’s very own UI. The regular Vivo X60 is said to come with a flat display and a punch-hole selfie camera placed in the center. The orange power button is placed on the right edge.

Vivo X60 will run on Samsung Exynos 1080 processor. Its charging speed will be faster than 33W. As for the Vivo X60 Pro, it will feature a curved screen and a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 875 processor. It will also use OriginOS instead of the older FunTouch OS. OriginOS is actually designed more for those Vivo phone users that are outside China.

Another variant, the Vivo X60s, will also be available. It will be a mid-range phone offering powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor. Similar to the Vivo S7 5G, this could probably offer 5G support.