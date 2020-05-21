Optical image stabilization is evolving in smartphones making the output video ultra-stabilized and images less grainy. Now, Vivo is looking to take the next evolutionary leap in image stabilization with gimbal-like smoothness for the camera sensors. This reveal comes courtesy of the launch teasers of Vivo X50 Pro, company’s mid-range flagship offering. It doesn’t come as a surprise since BBK owned Vivo invests a lot in camera research and development.

This innovation is adopted from the Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone which was supposed to be shown off at the MWC 2020. Due to COVID-19 lockdown it never saw daylight. However, now X50 Pro will have the same camera technology adaptation with a 48MP primary camera which has 200 percent more stabilization than OIS. This feat is achieved with a robotic gimbal attached to the lens and Vivo’s innovation inspired by the chameleon’s eyes.

In teaser videos Vivo is flaunting the low-light photography of the phone. Due to amazing stabilization, the low light shots are crisp and detailed. The periscope lens is rumored to have a minimum of 5x-7x optical zoom ability, again adapted from the Apex 2020. The other lenses in the triple camera setup will be an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto portrait lens.

Vivo X50 Pro could also get the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor having /1.3-inch size and 2.4μm-equivalent pixels. Combine this with the above gimbal stabilization and it’s a match made in heaven. This will bring a smile to the faces of photography and videography fanatics. So, wait and watch for more teasers in the coming days, as the phone is going to be announced on June 1 in China.