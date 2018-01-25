As promised and teased earlier this week, the Vivo X20Plus is now official in China. The phone arrives with an in-display fingerprint sensor which is something the whole mobile industry has been waiting for since the idea came about. It was from Samsung where we learned the concept but the South Korean tech giant hasn’t been successful. Meanwhile, Synaptics officially launched the Clear ID in-display sensor after months of development which resulted to Vivo presenting the phone with in-display fingerprint scanning tech at the CES 2018 a couple of weeks ago before turning up on TENAA.

The Vivo X20 Plus UD is the first Android smartphone to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. We knew the latest sensor from Synaptics would be ready on the X20 Plus with Full View display when the model was introduced in September. This is different from the Vivo Xplay 7 that leaked with under-display fingerprint and three rear cameras. Middle of last year, we knew a Vivo phone would have an embedded fingerprint sensor. D-Day has come and the Vivo X20 Plus UD is ready for our scrutiny.

Vivo’s X20 Plus UD comes equipped with a 6.43-inch screen, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, 18:9 OLED display, dual 12MP rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, and a 3905mAh battery. There is no information on exact availability but you can place your pre-order beginning today in China. Price starts at ¥3598 which is around $568.

