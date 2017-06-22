Vivo has been making waves the past few years not only in its home country China but also in India and other emerging markets like Malaysia and the Philippines. Last year, it was considered as one of the top 5 smartphone vendors together with OPPO, Huawei, Samsung, and Apple. The brand has been getting a significant share of the mobile market and we believe it will only continue to do so.

After the VIVO V5S was unveiled in April with a 20MP selfie camera, we’re expecting the next phone will be just as impressive. We hope to see the next model from the company soon as a new phone is being teased to be introduced at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. The second MWC event for this year is said to be the launching pad for the new Vivo Android-powered device.

Rumor has it the phone will feature a fingerprint sensor embedded in the display. A teaser was recently sighted online, telling us that next phone can “Unlock the future”. The image looks like a fingerprint so we’re assuming the phone will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

We’re not sure about the accuracy of this teaser but we’ll know for sure next week when MWC Shanghai opens.

VIA: GSMArena