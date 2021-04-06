The Vivo NEX 3S hasn’t had a follow-up since it was announced in March 2020. We’re not surprised that we’re only hearing about a new model this year. A lot has changed since its arrival. The world is different but that doesn’t stop Vivo from introducing the Vivo NEX 5. It’s jumping from the 3S to 5, we’re guessing, because ‘4’ is an unlucky number in Chinese. Well, Vivo didn’t really hibernate. It has released a number of new phones actually like the Vivo X60 , Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+.

The Vivo NEX 5 may roll out in the second half of 2021 as Vivo NEX 3S‘ follow-up. That is next quarter already so we’re expecting it will be ready with great specs.

The new Vivo may no longer use a pop-up selfie camera system. Instead, it will apply an under display camera, at least, for the Pro variant. The regular Vivo NEX 5 could only have a punch hole camera setup.

Vivo NEX 5 Specs

As described, the Vivo NEX 5 will arrive with a 6.78-inch quad curved display, 32MP camera, 50MP ultrawide, and ZEISS camera technology. Rumor has it the phone will be powered by a 4500mAh battery with 40W wireless and 66W wired charging.

An IP68 dust- and water-resistant rating is part of the specs list. Let’s take things with a pinch of salt. This may be only be a prototype. The H2 2021 launch is still a couple of months away so many details can still change.