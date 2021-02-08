Vivo isn’t on top of the mobile game yet but it’s one of the more respected names in the industry. It has introduced a number of reliable and more affordable smartphones that often exceed our expectations. It has worked with a number of other big brands to help advance its technologies especially when it comes to phones. We were looking forward to that Zeiss partnership for the Vivo X60 series and it did happen.

For this year, Vivo will continue to deliver premium user experiences with several innovations it will introduce. More devices will be announced with more advanced technologies and more user-oriented strategies. Vivo is said to focus on more important things like design, system, performance, and photography.

Vivo will announce a new phone brand that will join the middle and high-end markets. There is a rising demand for affordable phones with high specs and Vivo wants to deliver. We know it can as it has captured several markets already.

It’s not on top of the game but it’s one of the top five in the global phone market. It has reached 380 million consumers in over 40 countries. In both India and China, Vivo is in third place. It’s number one in Indonesia. The brand has also recently entered Western Europe and has potential to grow bigger.

It will become more popular especially now that that Vivo has been named as official partner of the UEFA EURO for 2020 and 2024.

Vivo’s Senior Director of Overseas Strategic Planning Center Guoliang Liu says Vivo’s entry to the European market has significant implications for Vivo. He explains: “Firstly, Europe is a mature market and brand mecca; our success on that continent will be a testament to our user-oriented innovation and technology. Secondly, European consumers have more substantial requirements across different categories, such as higher standards regarding information security. By prospering in the European market, vivo’s capabilities will grow immensely in manufacturing facilities and corporate settings.”

For this year, expect Vivo to release new 5G phones. Smartphone photography will be improved as Vivo works with ZEISS and advance the “Vivo ZEISS Master Photography” campaign. It will also make use of its Gimbal Camera System.

Vivo has also introduced the Dual Tone Step exterior design with neat aesthetics, OriginOS in 2020, and more upgrades for developer platform like the V-Appstore and the V-Star program. There is also the VISION+ initiative that brings a visual content ecosystem that contains themed activities and resources for all kinds of photographers whether amateur or professional.