The Vivo NEX phone was launched only last June, wowing the public with is elevating camera. A teardown helped us uncover its secrets. It’s going out of China to several key cities. As early as now, a next-gen model is expected and true enough, it’s here. Vivo is finally unveiling the Vivo NEX 2 phone but this one won’t be known for another pop-up selfie camera but more for its innovative dual display. A couple of weeks ago, the device surface with triple cameras and a secondary screen on the rear.

The VIVO NEX 2 is officially called as the Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition. It comes equipped with triple rear cameras and dual displays plus a lunar ring. The latter signifies notifications and dances to the beat of music. It boasts 128GB storage and 10GB RAM so we can expect a powerful performance as rumored.

Those dual-sided screens and a new camera system turn out to be true and we’ve got details now. The front Super AMOLED display measures 6.39-inches with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution while the secondary back screen is 5.49-inches with 1080 x 1920 pixels. Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, in-display fingerprint scanning, 3500mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, USB 2.0 (no USB-C), and WiFi.

When it comes to camera tech, check out the 12MP + 2MP dual rear shooters + Time of Flight (TOF) with rear flash and selfie soft light plus f1.179 + f1.8 +f1.3. Vivo has added numerous professional level camera features including AI Face Beauty, Panorama, HDR, and Selfie Lighting.

The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 9.0 Pie already. The NEX 2 is an upgrade of the first Vivo NEX. You can say it’s the “NEX-Level” in premium smartphones with the NEX Dual Display design. The 6.39-inch Ultra FullView display offers a more immersive and almost bezel-less viewing experience while the rear display is for the selfies.

We’ve seen dual-screen phones in the past but this one ups the ante with a triple camera setup that is enough to capture high-quality selfies. It’s made possible with the Pose Director and Mirror Mode. Other special camera features include AI Screen Recognition, AI Portrait Framing, AI Filters, and Selfie Softlight.

Use the main cameras to take your selfies. The display at the back will give you a preview as if you’re using a selfie shooter housed inside the Lunar Ring.

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Hands-on Photos: