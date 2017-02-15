At this year’s Mobile World Congress, we’re hoping to see not just the LG G6 and a glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy S8 but more high-specced smartphones like those boasting of 8GB RAM. The 6GB RAM isn’t even the standard yet in flagship smartphones but we’ve seen numerous OEMs use it in their products. We know 8GB RAM will be next but we’ll have to wait maybe next year before they proliferate in mobile devices. For this year’s MWC, expect to see phone makers to reveal phones with a higher RAM configuration. We know two already: Vernee and Huawei.

The Huawei P10 Plus could be equipped with 8GB RAM but there is no confirmation yet. Already confirmed is the Apollo 2 by Vernee. This is obviously a follow-up to the Vernee Apollo phone which previously had 6GB RAM. If you may remember, we compared the Apollo with the then unannounced Note 6/Note 7.

Vernee Global confirmed the news and even posted a teaser on Twitter. Yes, #VerneeMWC2017 is happening with the Apollo 2 being launched as the first MTK Helio X30-powered smartphone in the world. It will be equipped with either 6GB RAM plus 64GB of storage capacity or 8GB RAM with 128GB memory.

This one can be exciting but it’s not the first and only phone with 8GB RAM. The ASUS ZenFone AR also boasts of 8GB RAM while the Galaxy S8 is also said to have the same configuration. Higher RAMs are very much welcome but as the OnePlus 3 has proven, having 6GB RAM isn’t always a guarantee of impressive performance. We’ll see if this Vernee Apollo 2 will live up to to industry’s expectations.

