We’re all familiar with plans that bring unlimited calling and texting but we have yet to be offered a real unlimited data plan that matters. This introductory plan from Verizon delivers unlimited data that lets you enjoy web browsing and HD video streaming. If you sign up for the plan, know that you can also use it for texting and calling, 4G LTE roaming, Mobile Hotspot, and video streaming in HD if you’re traveling to Canada and Mexico.

Verizon has always been committed to bringing excellent products and services in the mobile industry. The company is building a more feature- and future-ready service by offering better plans. Not everyone may want unlimited data but there are data-hungry mobile users who are always glued to their phone screens. You see, smartphones are being used for just about anything. It’s very important that your device is always updated. No, you don’t have to change phones frequently as you only need to look for software updates.

What’s also good about Verizon is the current reach of its 4G LTE network. Coverage is already 2.4million square miles in the United States. Network speed is relatively fast and reliable. We know the mobile carrier will only continue to improve as they’ve been working on their spectrum assets to add depth of coverage. There’s the LTE Advanced that brings 50% faster peak speeds all over the country. Verizon has also deep fiber connected to ensure reliability through those advanced architectures.

This plan is officially called as Verizon Unlimited. The company boasts better coverage not in 480p but in HD so you can enjoy the kind of mobile experience you deserve. As for the price, it’s a bit on the expensive price. It’s $80 for unlimited data, talk, and text with AutoPay and paper-free billing. If you want to add more lines, add $45 for each line. If you’re traveling soon, you can add $10/day and avail of the TravelPass but with 500MB limit(per day).

Note that Verizon scrapped its previous unlimited data plan early last year. It first decided to throttle LTE speeds, making it a point of contention. The company sounded determined then that they would no longer offer a new unlimited plan but they already started to offer PopData that lets you buy unlimited data for 30- and 60-minutes in late 2016. This new Verizon Unlimited is different. It’s said to be better as network technologies have greatly improved.

SOURCE: Verizon Wireless