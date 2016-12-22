LG is getting ready to show off their new smartphones at the upcoming CES 2017. Las Vegas will be filled with new mobile devices and electronics and the South Korean tech giant is one of the dozens That will unveil what they have in store for the new year. LG is set to introduce new mid-range phones that feature almost premium specs including a fingerprint scanner and a 120-degree wide-angle front-facing camera lens.

LG’s mass-tier devices that will be introduced are the K series smartphones plus the new Stylus 3. There’s the LG K10, K8, K4, and K3 as part of the mid-range lineup. Each one boasts of an impressive in-cell touch display, high quality cameras, and useful features.

The LG K10 has a 5.3-inch screen with a 2.5D Arc Glass design and looks very slim at 7.9mm. It also comes with a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 120-degree wide angle selfie lens, fingerprint scanner, and a metallic U-frame. The LG K8 has a smaller 5-inch display and same cameras. When it comes to imaging, the phone features Auto Shot and Gesture Shot for better selfies.

The LG K4 only has 5MP front and rear cameras. Like the K8, it also has Auto Shot and Gesture Shot. It also features a microSD card slot for extra storage and a 2500mAh battery. The LG K3 is smaller with a 4.5-inch In-cell Touch display. Specs include a 2MP selfie cam, 5MP rear camera, microSD card, and a 2100mAh battery.

The 3rd-gen LG Stylus 3 boasts of a better writing performance with the new 1.8mm fiber-tip stylus. Other features include fingerprint scanner, Pen Pop 2.0, Pen Keeper, and Screen-off Memo for an enhanced writing and easier digital note-taking.

LG Electronics Mobile Communications’s President Juno Cho said:



“Our 2017 mass-tier, mid-range smartphones focus on giving our customers a wide variety of options and choices for their smartphone lifestyles. What’s consistent in all our K Series and Stylus 3 devices is that they look and feel premium, offer replaceable batteries and all come with expandable memory slots, what customers consider key factors when buying smartphones in this category.”

No information on pricing and availability but we’ll know them when CES 2017 starts.

SOURCE: LG