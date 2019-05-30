The latest Motorola phone is here: the Moto Z4 is now available on Verizon and we’ve got the details for you. Image renders and a 360-degree video have surfaced earlier this 2019, giving us an idea the device may arrive with a 48MP camera sensor. It’s actually for the Play variant. The regular Moto Z4 is said to come with small bezels and a tiny notch plus a 25MP selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Another render confirmed previous leaks.

The Moto Z4 was also spotted on Amazon last week while an unboxing video was posted on Reddit before launch. The video shows us a lot but a proper introduction is still needed.

Verizon has generously provided some information as we have yet to hear official info from Motorola. According to the carrier, the Moto Z4 will be ready beginning June 13. Price Verizon Device Payment is $20.83/month for two years. Retail price is $499.99.

You can get it at a lower price of $10/month for 24 months if you add a new line or switch to Verizon from another network. Add a 5G Moto Mod so you can enjoy super fast mobile Internet for only $199.99.

If you are already a Verizon customer, you can get the Moto Z4 with a $100 discount. Buy new phone on a Verizon Device Payment plan to avail of the savings. If that’s not enough, grab this deal: Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband at no additional cost. Normally, the 5G plan’s value is at $10 per month so it’s an attractive offer but only for those already on Verizon Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans.

To review, the specs and features of the Motorola Moto Z4 are as follows: 6.4-inch Full HD+ OLED FullVision screen, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, Max Vision 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3, on-screen fingerprint reader, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, Adreno 608 GPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 3600 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging technology. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box.