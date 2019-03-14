The 5G era has definitely started. There is no doubt the mobile Internet technology will advance further in the coming months and years. The tech is being tested after years of development and now it’s ready for many people in different countries. In the United States, there are people about to enjoy the warp-speed connection as top mobile carriers have announced their 5G technologies. A lot of OEMs have also made it known their 5G phones will be unveiled this year.

Motorola was one of those brands proud to say they’re offering 5G support. The Moto Z3 went ahead but it would need the 5G Moto Mod. Well, good news, the add-on accessory is now ready.

The Moto Mod transforms the Moto Z3 into a Motorola 5G smartphone. You can avail of 5G moto mod starting today, March 14. You can even get a free Moto Z3 when a new line is activated under a Verizon device payment plan.

Verizon will be offering the 5G Moto Mod and the Moto Z3 which can be enjoyed with the 5G Ultra Wideband service. Only a few markets in the US are getting the super fast connection beginning April 11. Minneapolis and Chicago will get Verizon 5G first.

The 5G Moto Mod can be pre-ordered from Verizon with a $50 special offer. The $10/month 5G service plan gives you unlimited data and more.

SOURCE: Verizon Wireless